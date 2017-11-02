Story highlights Gunman killed 58 people in October shooting

(CNN) When Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock fired his deadly bullets from a Las Vegas hotel room towards the festival goers below, killing 58 and wounding nearly 500, golfer AJ McInerney was in the crowd, among the thousands fearing for their lives.

As the gunman strafed the crowd from his Mandalay Bay suite, Las Vegas native McInerney laid on top of his girlfriend, Alyssa, to shield her from the ammunition.

The pair made their escape from the horrific scene on that dreadful October night, but as the gunfire continued McInerney jumped into his truck, parked nearby, and drove others to safety.

It is for that act of courage that the 24-year-old has been rewarded with a sponsors invitation to a PGA Tour event in his home city.

In his Tour debut, McInerney will compete at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open, which starts Thursday at TPC Summerlin, against the likes of former Masters champion Bubba Watson and Presidents Cup team member Charley Hoffman.