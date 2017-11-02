(CNN) Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont defied an order for him to appear in a Spanish court to face charges over his failed independence bid on Thursday.

Puigdemont fled to Brussels on Monday as Spain's state prosecutor announced he was seeking charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds against the deposed president and 13 of his ministers. The charges follow Catalonia's October 1 independence referendum, ruled illegal by Spain's Constitutional Court.

Spain's high court, the Audiencia Nacional, ordered Puigdemont and others to appear on Thursday, but he did not show up.

It is now up to Spain's judicial system to make the next move against Puigdemont. No warrant has yet been issued for his arrest.

Several former Catalan ministers were seen arriving at the court Thursday. A spokesperson for Puigdemont said he would remain in Brussels with other deposed ministers.

