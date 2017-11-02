Wendy Williams explains why she fainted on-air

Story highlights Talk-show host says she became overheated when she fainted

(CNN) Wendy Williams did not have a stroke nor was she pulling a stunt when she collapsed live on her daytime talk show this week.

So Williams said during a segment Wednesday on "The Wendy Williams Show."

Williams got emotional explaining why she passed out Tuesday while dressed as the Statue of Liberty for a Halloween episode on the syndicated show.

"A lot of people thought that was a joke, me fainting on my set," she said. "No, that was not a joke. I'm a tall woman, and it's a long way down."

Williams explained that she began to feel faint about 48 minutes into the show as her producer was briefing her on what was coming up next.

