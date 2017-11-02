Story highlights Gibson has been slamming The Rock

(CNN) Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson has been sharing quite a bit on social media these days.

Gibson, who professionally goes by Tyrese, is apparently involved in a beef with "Fast and Furious" franchise costar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

On Wednesday, Gibson posted a photo on Instagram of himself, Johnson and their costar Vin Diesel, and threatened to abandon a future "Fast and Furious" movie if Johnson is in it.

"I'm sorry to announce that if Dewayne [sic] is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce [sic]," Gibson wrote. "You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you're a 'Clown.'"

Gibson portrayed the character of Roman Pearce in six of the franchise's eight films so far, which include a diverse cast of characters.