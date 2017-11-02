Breaking News

Tyrese Gibson threatens to quit 'Fast and Furious'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:57 AM ET, Thu November 2, 2017

Tyrese speaks onstage at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.
(CNN)Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson has been sharing quite a bit on social media these days.

Gibson, who professionally goes by Tyrese, is apparently involved in a beef with "Fast and Furious" franchise costar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
On Wednesday, Gibson posted a photo on Instagram of himself, Johnson and their costar Vin Diesel, and threatened to abandon a future "Fast and Furious" movie if Johnson is in it.
    "I'm sorry to announce that if Dewayne [sic] is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce [sic]," Gibson wrote. "You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours......... close your eyes dude you're a 'Clown.'"

    Gibson portrayed the character of Roman Pearce in six of the franchise's eight films so far, which include a diverse cast of characters.
    He's currently involved in a contentious custody battle with an ex over his 10-year-old daughter Shayla and has been pouring out a great deal of emotion on his Instagram and Facebook accounts.
    On a photo of Gibson with director Lee Daniel, Gibson wrote that he was "never mad at The Rock I was just mad that he was 'pitched' an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I'm dealing with personally."
    "I'm almost broke paying legal fees and is doing what we committed to doing for the #FastFans and #FastFamily cause the fast is tradition it's not just another movie," Gibson wrote. "Fast was created to COUNTER images of racism to counter that WE ARE NOT ONE RACE."

    Gibson did not clarify which project of Johnson's he was upset about, but some fans have theorized it is the "Fast and Furious" spin-off featuring Johnson's character, which is set for release in 2019.
    "All I asked you to do 'privately' was not accept a role that would deeply effect [sic] us all," Gibson wrote. "You are simply not the people's champ. You are a selfish champ."
    He also posted a tearful Facebook video in which he started out addressing Johnson.
    "You know compassion is being able to understand the seat and the reality that someone else is sitting in," Gibson said. "That's compassion. It's not about the seat that you're sitting in The Rock, it's about the seat that everyone is sitting in."
    After some fans expressed concern regarding Gibson's behavior and comments, he posted a video on Instagram to say he was fine.

    Ladies are our Queens of the Earth..... This is not about Men vs Women.... This is about Men and FATHERS vs LIARS I️ love you...... But like you who always show UP and stand UP for each-other I'm just trying to be a Voice for the unspoken...... The silent protest...... For fully committed and evolved father...... Rather Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, Italian, Dominican or Puerto etc....... rather you have 2 dollars to your name, millionaire, lawyer or the president in the end we all have one thing in common..... None of us as fathers or grandfathers wanna go home and NOT see or have "access" to our angels..... boys make babies real MEN and FATHERS will do whatever it takes to RAISE our angels.................... I️ know I️ know.... this all looks a way..... Just know this.. God is really really UP to something and I️ have already accepted what God has told me to do..............

    "Contrary to what some of y'all may believe, I'm actually ok and I'm not putting this up to calm people down," he said. "If people are having conversations about what's going on in my personal life, my private life has always been private."
    CNN has reached out to reps for Johnson for comment.