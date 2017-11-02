Kevin Spacey seeking treatment after sexual assault allegation

(CNN) Actor Kevin Spacey is seeking unspecified treatment following an accusation of sexual assault by an actor who says he was a minor at the time of the incident.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," Spacey's publicist, Staci Wolfe, said in a statement Wednesday night. No other information is available at this time."

Actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed on Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party in 1986. Rapp said he was 14 at the time.

Spacey apologized this week , saying he did not recall the incident.

"But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years," Spacey said.

