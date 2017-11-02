Brett Ratner files suit against accuser

Story highlights Ratner is accusing Melanie Kohler of defaming him

(CNN) Director and producer Brett Ratner has filed suit against a woman he says defamed him by alleging he raped her.

The suit was filed Wednesday in a Hawaii federal court, the same day the Los Angeles Times published an article in which six women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused Ratner of allegations ranging from sexual harassment to assault.

Ratner denied the allegations outlined in the report to CNN through his attorney, Martin Singer.

"Brett Ratner vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations that have been reported about him, and we are confident that his name will be cleared once the current media frenzy dies down and people can objectively evaluate the nature of these claims," the statement read. "He understands the seriousness of this issue and the importance of addressing the concerns of victims of sexual misconduct both in the entertainment industry and beyond."

