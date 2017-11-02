CNN 10 - November 3, 2017

Our first subject this Friday is tax reform, following the release of a bill by U.S. House Republicans that would change the nation's tax code. We're also reporting on President Trump's 12-day trip to Asia and explaining some of the topics likely to come up. Daylight-saving time and the top 10 CNN Heroes of 2017 wrap up our coverage.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What nation's government recently enacted Article 155 of its constitution, which allows it to take control of regions within the country?

2. Name the U.S. president who famously said, "Ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country."

3. Name one of the two people who were charged this week with conspiracy against the U.S. and conspiracy to launder money for their alleged actions in the years before they worked for the 2016 campaign of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

4. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans set a record for Halloween spending in what year?

5. What is the formal name of the U.S.-led operation to rid the world of the ISIS terrorist group?

6. Tuesday's terrorist attack in New York City was carried out just blocks away from what landmark, which was a target in the September 11, 2001 attacks?

7. What U.S. government agency, which was established in 1906, is responsible for ensuring the safety of everything from drugs to cosmetics to food?

8. A proposal to reform the U.S. tax code was unveiled yesterday by lawmakers in which chamber of Congress?

9. Name three of the five countries that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to visit during a 12-day trip to Asia.

10. What is the name of the civil time that the U.S. and Canada observe when daylight-saving time ends?

TRANSCRIPT

