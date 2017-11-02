South Korea: Pyongyang is readying for another nuclear test

Story highlights Intelligence indicates preparations for a North Korean nuclear test are underway

North Korea's nuclear ambitions high on agenda for President Trump's Asia trip

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) South Korea's spy agency predicts Pyongyang is preparing to carry out additional nuclear and missile tests, after noting "active movement" of vehicles around a missile research institute in Pyongyang.

A report based on South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) information which has been seen by CNN also said Pyongyang will continue to "push for the development of miniaturized, diversified nuclear warheads."

The report was co-written by Rep. Kim Byung-kee and other members of South Korea's parliamentary intelligence committee after a closed-door briefing by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on Thursday.

"Tunnel 3 (at the Punggye-ri test site) is ready to carry out a nuclear test at any time," the report notes.

North Korea last claimed to have successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb in early September -- the country's sixth nuclear test. That explosion created a magnitude-6.3 tremor, making it the most powerful weapon Pyongyang has ever tested.

