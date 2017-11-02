(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
The new GOP tax plan
House Republicans released their new tax plan, but some rank-and-file members have their reservations about it. The bill would leave your 401(k) alone but could limit how much mortgage interest homeowners can deduct. Here's what else it means for you. You can read the full bill here.
Kushner hands over documents
Trump's senior adviser has turned over documents to special counsel Robert Mueller, as investigators have begun asking in witness interviews about Jared Kushner's role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, CNN reported.
Trump's Fed pick
The President nominated Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve, rather than letting Janet Yellen keep the job for four more years. Powell would be the first former investment banker to head the US central bank and the first person to fill that role in more than 40 years who's not an economist.
NYC attack aftermath
-- The suspect in the New York terror attack told investigators he "felt good about what he had done" and had been planning the attack for a year, inspired by ISIS videos, according to a criminal complaint. He was charged with federal terrorism.
-- President Trump called on Congress to "immediately" end the visa lottery program that helped bring the New York attack suspect to the US, and also tweeted that the suspect should receive the death penalty.
North Korea threat
-- South Korean intelligence reported that North Korea is preparing to carry out additional nuclear tests.
-- Ahead of President Donald Trump's 12-day trip to Asia, his top national security adviser is making one thing clear: The President won't be moderating his language in the region.
-- A North Korean defector tells CNN he felt like he was "a modern slave." He also said that outside information, not US military threats, could be Kim Jong Un's "Achilles heel."
In other news
-- Former FBI director James Comey has a book coming out next year, called "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership."
-- The prosecution and defense asked for different punishments in Bowe Bergdahl's sentencing hearing -- fourteen years in prison or a dishonorable discharge, respectively -- for the US soldier who deserted his army outpost in 2009.
-- Time Warner stock fell more than 3% Thursday on the news that the US government may sue to block AT&T's acquisition of the media company.
-- A week after they voted to unionize, journalists at DNAinfo and Gothamist learned that billionaire owner Joe Ricketts was shutting the websites down.
-- Anthony Bourdain -- whose girlfriend, Asia Argento, is among Weinstein's accusers -- expressed regret for participating in a restaurant industry culture that is "pervasively hostile to women."
-- Spooky! A Robert Mueller jack-o-lantern showed up outside Paul Manafort's NYC townhouse on Wednesday.