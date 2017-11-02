Mexican lawmaker's solution to rape: Keep them out with chicken wire

(CNN) A Mexican politician is being criticized for her tone-deaf approach to tackling sexual assault after she suggested handing out chicken wire to indigenous women as a way to keep out rapists.

Iris Aguirre Borrego, who represents the state of Zacatecas, posted to Facebook a picture of herself standing in front of bundles of chicken wire, which she said she planned to hand out to indigenous communities in northern Mexico.

"In support of our Tepehuano brothers and sisters living in the mountains of Valparaiso, we have granted them fishing wire to keep people from coming in and raping their young girls," Aguirre wrote.

The post provoked an angry response from Mexico and beyond, with many calling it a simplistic response to a problem that needs tougher action nationwide.

"Right, wired netting to avoid abuse and sexual aggression on women, girls and adolescent. Great public political strategy," wrote one sarcastic Twitter user.

