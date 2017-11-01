Breaking News

Japan pioneers VR themeparks

Updated 2:23 AM ET, Wed November 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

VR Park Tokyo opened in the Japanese capital in December 2016, on the fourth-floor of a traditional arcade operated by Adores.
Photos:
VR Park TokyoVR Park Tokyo opened in the Japanese capital in December 2016, on the fourth-floor of a traditional arcade operated by Adores.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
The park is located in Shibuya, one of Tokyo&#39;s busiest districts, which is known for its gaming facilities.
Photos:
VR Park TokyoThe park is located in Shibuya, one of Tokyo's busiest districts, which is known for its gaming facilities.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
There are 11 virtual reality games, which all use the HTC Vive headset. This &quot;Omni Arena&quot; sport-shooting game allows players to move around in the VR world.
Photos:
VR Park TokyoThere are 11 virtual reality games, which all use the HTC Vive headset. This "Omni Arena" sport-shooting game allows players to move around in the VR world.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
The Jungle Bungee ride mixes virtual realty with real experiences.
Photos:
VR Park TokyoThe Jungle Bungee ride mixes virtual realty with real experiences.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
The harness can abruptly drop down and spring up, enhancing the experience of free-falling through the jungle simulated by the game.
Photos:
VR Park TokyoThe harness can abruptly drop down and spring up, enhancing the experience of free-falling through the jungle simulated by the game.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
Salomon&#39;s Carpet is the most popular ride at the facility -- it was also the most expensive to build. The carpet cost 20 million yen ($176,000) to custom build and really moves.
Photos:
VR Park TokyoSalomon's Carpet is the most popular ride at the facility -- it was also the most expensive to build. The carpet cost 20 million yen ($176,000) to custom build and really moves.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Manabu Ishii, president of the VR Park Tokyo, says that park attracts about 9,000 visitors a month, and turns guests away at weekends.
Photos:
VR Park TokyoManabu Ishii, president of the VR Park Tokyo, says that park attracts about 9,000 visitors a month, and turns guests away at weekends.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
The VR Zone Shinjuku opened in Tokyo in July. It has secured a 3,500 square-meter site for two years, thanks to a redevelopment project.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuThe VR Zone Shinjuku opened in Tokyo in July. It has secured a 3,500 square-meter site for two years, thanks to a redevelopment project.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Operated by Japanese gaming giant Bandai Namco, the facility has 15 rides, with more set to open by the end of the year.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuOperated by Japanese gaming giant Bandai Namco, the facility has 15 rides, with more set to open by the end of the year.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Its best-known ride is the &quot;Mario Kart Arcade GP VR&quot; ride. As players tear through Mario Land, their cars shake and wind whips through their hair.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuIts best-known ride is the "Mario Kart Arcade GP VR" ride. As players tear through Mario Land, their cars shake and wind whips through their hair.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
The use of haptic gloves means that players can use their hands to interact with the virtual world -- grabbing floating hammers, bananas and turtles, and then lobbing them at enemies.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuThe use of haptic gloves means that players can use their hands to interact with the virtual world -- grabbing floating hammers, bananas and turtles, and then lobbing them at enemies.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
The &quot;Big Fear of Heights Experience&quot; asks players to step out on a wooden plank suspended from a skyscraper in order to rescue a kitten.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuThe "Big Fear of Heights Experience" asks players to step out on a wooden plank suspended from a skyscraper in order to rescue a kitten.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Other games at the park include &quot;Hanechari&quot; (&quot;Winged Bicycle&quot;) in which players have to pedal faster in real life to go faster in the virtual world they&#39;re flying through, and &quot;Ski Rodeo,&quot; which simulated a downhill slope experience.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuOther games at the park include "Hanechari" ("Winged Bicycle") in which players have to pedal faster in real life to go faster in the virtual world they're flying through, and "Ski Rodeo," which simulated a downhill slope experience.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
The Shinjuku facility has placed a huge emphasis on differentiating its visuals from those of normal arcades. The &quot;Center Tree&quot; installation is at the heart of this strategy.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuThe Shinjuku facility has placed a huge emphasis on differentiating its visuals from those of normal arcades. The "Center Tree" installation is at the heart of this strategy.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
Designed by creative agency NAKED, the Center Tree is located in the middle of the park and projection mapping is used to transform it into a rich, magical forest.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuDesigned by creative agency NAKED, the Center Tree is located in the middle of the park and projection mapping is used to transform it into a rich, magical forest.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
It was designed to attract &quot;non-geek people&quot; to the park, and encourage visitors to post pictures of their experience there on social media sites, such as Instagram.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuIt was designed to attract "non-geek people" to the park, and encourage visitors to post pictures of their experience there on social media sites, such as Instagram.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
A beach breakout area is another example of how projection mapping has been used to create a non-arcade feel to the gaming center.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuA beach breakout area is another example of how projection mapping has been used to create a non-arcade feel to the gaming center.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Both VR zones use the HTC Vive headset, praising its room-scale capabilities and the company&#39;s willingness to experiment with VR parks on these new forms of location-based entertainment.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuBoth VR zones use the HTC Vive headset, praising its room-scale capabilities and the company's willingness to experiment with VR parks on these new forms of location-based entertainment.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
Not all of the rides are strictly VR -- the &quot;Niagra Drop Trap Climbing&quot; attraction is a climbing wall that uses projection mapping to suggest an alternate location.
Photos:
VR Zone ShinjukuNot all of the rides are strictly VR -- the "Niagra Drop Trap Climbing" attraction is a climbing wall that uses projection mapping to suggest an alternate location.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
VR Park On Japan 1VR Park On Japan 3VR Park On Japanon japan hangingVR Park On Japanon japan VR gunon japan VR park on japan outsideon japan VR hallwayon japan VR motorcycleon japan VR handson japan VR balanceVR Park on japanon japan VR green room2on japan VR domeon japan VR tree mazeon japan beachon japan VR excited guyvr park on japan