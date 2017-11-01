Japan pioneers VR themeparks

Photos: VR Park Tokyo – VR Park Tokyo opened in the Japanese capital in December 2016, on the fourth-floor of a traditional arcade operated by Adores. Hide Caption 1 of 19

The park is located in Shibuya, one of Tokyo's busiest districts, which is known for its gaming facilities.

There are 11 virtual reality games, which all use the HTC Vive headset. This "Omni Arena" sport-shooting game allows players to move around in the VR world.

The Jungle Bungee ride mixes virtual realty with real experiences.

The harness can abruptly drop down and spring up, enhancing the experience of free-falling through the jungle simulated by the game.

Salomon's Carpet is the most popular ride at the facility -- it was also the most expensive to build. The carpet cost 20 million yen ($176,000) to custom build and really moves.

Manabu Ishii, president of the VR Park Tokyo, says that park attracts about 9,000 visitors a month, and turns guests away at weekends.

The VR Zone Shinjuku opened in Tokyo in July. It has secured a 3,500 square-meter site for two years, thanks to a redevelopment project.

Operated by Japanese gaming giant Bandai Namco, the facility has 15 rides, with more set to open by the end of the year.

Its best-known ride is the "Mario Kart Arcade GP VR" ride. As players tear through Mario Land, their cars shake and wind whips through their hair.

The use of haptic gloves means that players can use their hands to interact with the virtual world -- grabbing floating hammers, bananas and turtles, and then lobbing them at enemies.

The "Big Fear of Heights Experience" asks players to step out on a wooden plank suspended from a skyscraper in order to rescue a kitten.

Other games at the park include "Hanechari" ("Winged Bicycle") in which players have to pedal faster in real life to go faster in the virtual world they're flying through, and "Ski Rodeo," which simulated a downhill slope experience.

The Shinjuku facility has placed a huge emphasis on differentiating its visuals from those of normal arcades. The "Center Tree" installation is at the heart of this strategy.

Designed by creative agency NAKED, the Center Tree is located in the middle of the park and projection mapping is used to transform it into a rich, magical forest.

It was designed to attract "non-geek people" to the park, and encourage visitors to post pictures of their experience there on social media sites, such as Instagram.

A beach breakout area is another example of how projection mapping has been used to create a non-arcade feel to the gaming center.

Both VR zones use the HTC Vive headset, praising its room-scale capabilities and the company's willingness to experiment with VR parks on these new forms of location-based entertainment.