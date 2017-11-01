Breaking News

'The Hunt': Protester blinds a police officer

Updated 10:54 AM ET, Wed November 1, 2017

Story highlights

  • Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE HUNT (01-800-099-0546 in Mexico) or click here
For fugitives on the run, time is running out. Check out "The Hunt with John Walsh" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on HLN
Fugitive: Donna Borup
Fugitive: Donna Borup

(CNN/HLN)The Hunt with John Walsh: Death in Broad Daylight premieres Sunday, November 19 at 8p ET/PT only on HLN.

Fugitive: Donna Borup -- During an early 1980s protest, a member of a radical group blinds a police officer and goes on the run for 35 years.
    Episode also featuring fugitive: Mario Albert Lozano -- When two teenagers from different gangs get into an ongoing battle over family and respect, one stabs the other to death in front of dozens of witnesses.
