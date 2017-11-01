'The Hunt': Protester blinds a police officer

For fugitives on the run, time is running out. Check out "The Hunt with John Walsh" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on HLN and #JoinTheHunt.
(CNN/HLN)The Hunt with John Walsh: Death in Broad Daylight premieres Sunday, November 19 at 8p ET/PT only on HLN.
Fugitive: Donna Borup -- During an early 1980s protest, a member of a radical group blinds a police officer and goes on the run for 35 years.
Clips from the episode:
Episode also featuring fugitive: Mario Albert Lozano -- When two teenagers from different gangs get into an ongoing battle over family and respect, one stabs the other to death in front of dozens of witnesses.
Clips from the episode: