Who is New York attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov?

(CNN) The man accused of killing eight people in a truck attack in New York on Halloween is a native of Uzbekistan who moved to the United States in 2010, sources told CNN.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov bounced around parts of the US for several years, with sources telling CNN he has lived in Florida, in addition to stints in Ohio and New Jersey, where he worked as an Uber driver for the last six months, according to the company.

On Tuesday, according to police, the 29-year-old drove a rented pickup truck down a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center in Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring almost a dozen others

After crashing into a school bus, he allegedly left the vehicle brandishing a pellet gun and paintball gun. He was shot by a police officer, and rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

New York attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov seen shortly after the incident.

New Jersey resident

