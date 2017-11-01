Story highlights Nash, a 28-year-old officer and five year veteran of the force, acted quickly to incapacitate suspect

Police commissioner thanks uniformed cop for his actions, saying he "ended the carnage"

(CNN) The New York police officer who shot and apprehended the suspect in Tuesday's terrorist attack has been identified as Ryan Nash, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

Nash, 28, works in the NYPD's 1st precinct, and joined the department in 2012. Nash is now part of the investigation, which is being conducted jointly by the NYPD and the FBI.

Around 3:05 pm, the suspect mounted a curb and drove his rented truck down a cycle lane parallel to the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan, hitting cyclists and pedestrians.

Eight people were killed and almost a dozen injured before the suspect, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, crashed the truck into a school bus. He then exited the vehicle while displaying imitation firearms before Nash shot and wounded him.

NYPD officer Ryan Nash.

Quick actions

