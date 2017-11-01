Argentine tourists on high school reunion among dead in New York

Story highlights Five men from Argentina were celebrating 30th high school graduation anniversary

They were among eight killed in terror attack on bike path in Lower Manhattan

(CNN) Five friends from Argentina celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation were among the eight people killed in Tuesday's terror attack in New York.

Argentina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the deaths of Hernán Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi.

The five men, all from Rosario, Argentina, died after a man drove a rental pickup truck onto a crowed bike path near the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

Almost a dozen others were wounded.

A sixth Argentine national who was part of the group was injured during the attack. He is out of danger, the ministry said, and as of Tuesday night, he was recovering at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

