This photo perfectly captures how a terror attack cannot dent New York's resilience

(CNN) Take a look at this photo. It shows a police officer, gun in hand, keeping a wary eye as a parade of costumed New Yorkers stream past him.

It was taken in Manhattan's West Village during the city's annual Halloween Parade Tuesday night, just a few blocks away and a mere few hours after a man mowed down pedestrians and bicyclists with a rented truck.

And yet, the parade went on . Sure, there was a greater police presence than usual. Officers were lined up with long guns along the parade route.

"If you change your life then the bad guys win," one of them said.

