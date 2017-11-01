New York City Marathon will go on with extra security

Story highlights "It's going to be a very safe event," chief of department says

More than 51,000 runners and 2.5 million spectators expected

(CNN) The New York City Marathon will go on as planned this weekend -- but with beefed-up security.

"The marathon will go on because New York goes on, and it's an important event for all of New Yorkers," Cuomo said at a Wednesday press conference.

More than 51,000 people are expected to run Sunday, New York Police Chief of Department Carlos Gomez said. Another 2.5 million spectators will line the city's streets to cheer them on.

But security will be enhanced, Gomez said. Police will deploy more counter-sniper and heavy weapons teams, sand trucks and blocker vehicles. The department has more than doubled the number of observation teams and added additional rooftop observation posts, he said.

