New York attack: What we know

(CNN) Eight people were killed and about a dozen were hurt Tuesday when a 29-year-old man drove a rental truck into crowd, mowing down pedestrians and cyclists in what officials are calling the deadliest terror attack in New York City since 9/11.

Here's what we know -- and don't know -- so far.

What happened?

What we know:

A man drove a rented truck around 3:05 p.m. onto the West Side Highway bike path in New York's lower Manhattan, hitting bicyclists and pedestrians.

About a mile down the path, the truck collided with a school bus, injuring two adults and two children. The driver, identified by two law enforcement sources as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, exited the truck with a pellet gun and a paintball gun.

A police officer shot him in the abdomen.

One official said Saipov followed ISIS instructions "for carrying out such an attack" almost to the letter. The terror group has posted instructions on its websites and on social media.

