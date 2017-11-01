New York attack: What we know

(CNN) Eight people were killed and about a dozen were hurt Tuesday when a 29-year-old man drove a rental truck into crowd, mowing down pedestrians and cyclists in what officials are calling the deadliest terror attack in New York City since 9/11.

Here's what we know -- and don't know -- so far.

What happened?

What we know:

A man drove a rented truck around 3:05 p.m. onto the West Side Highway bike path in New York's lower Manhattan, hitting bicyclists and pedestrians.

About a mile down the path, the truck collided with a school bus, injuring two adults and two children. The driver, identified by two law enforcement sources as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, exited the truck with a pellet gun and a paintball gun.

A police officer shot him in the abdomen.

