Former NJ police chief charged with federal hate crime

Story highlights Affidavit alleges he likened African-Americans to ISIS, said they had no value

CNN's attempt to reach his lawyer was unsuccessful

(CNN) The recently retired chief of police of a New Jersey township was arrested Wednesday by the FBI and charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly slamming a handcuffed African-American suspect into a doorjamb during a 2016 arrest.

According to a criminal complaint against Frank Nucera Jr., who resigned in January, the former chief espoused violence toward African-Americans, using the N-word and other epithets.

He allegedly told an officer in his Bordentown police department that "The n-----s are like ISIS, they have no value."

"They should line them all up and mow 'em down," he said, according to an affidavit accompanying the complaint.

Nucera also is charged with deprivation of rights by using excessive force during an arrest in September of last year.

