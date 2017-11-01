Today's the last day to get your boarding pass to Mars

(CNN) You're not really keen on taking a trip to Mars, but you'd sure like something fresh for your Insta feed?

NASA's got just the thing for you: A boarding pass to the Red Planet.

You'll have to act fast -- today's the last day to snag one here

Just enter your name and a few other details on the site, click enter and you're ready -- or rather, your name is -- to go the distance.

Here's how it works: Your name will make the outer space trip on a silicone microchip aboard the InSight lander when it lands on Mars in November 2018 to explore the planet's deep interior.

