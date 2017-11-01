5 things for November 1: New York's deadliest terror attack since 9/11

(CNN) New Yorkers are showing their strength after a terror attack on a bike path. Here's what else you need know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. NYC terror attack

What we know about suspect in NYC attack

What we know about suspect in NYC attack 02:56

What we know about suspect in NYC attack

2. Tax reform

After a hectic night of mixed messages, Republicans announced late Tuesday that they would release their tax reform bill Thursday instead of today, missing a self-imposed deadline because of some key provisions that still need ironing out. Republican leaders have been laser-focused on tax reform lately , and were keen on rolling the plan out on the first of the month. However, there are still some issues with how the bill will address retirement savings and state and local tax deductions, two key provisions that involve raising revenue to pay for tax cuts. The property tax deduction is expected to remain, but there's work to be done there as well. Looks like GOP lawmakers will have to settle for the second of the month instead.

3. Paul Manafort

A new court filing from the Justice Department on Tuesday revealed some interesting things about former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort , who was indicted this week on money laundering and other charges. Apparently, he currently has three US passports, each under a different number. This year alone, he traveled to Mexico, China and Ecuador with a phone and email account registered under a fake name, according to the filing. Both Manafort and Trump campaign official Rick Gates were also frequent travelers to Cyprus. "Extensive travel of this nature further evidences a risk of flight," the prosecutor's filing said. Manafort also used vastly different estimations of his wealth over the years, to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. Oh, and he "frequently changed banks and opened and closed bank accounts," according to prosecutors. After turning himself in Monday, Manafort is under house arrest . He and Gates have both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

4. Tech companies

Silicon Valley is feeling the heat from Washington this week. Executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google testified Tuesday before Congress in the first of three hearings into how foreign nationals used social media to meddle in the 2016 US presidential election.

At the hearing, held by the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, lawmakers pressed the tech companies on their ability to prevent bad actors from taking advantage of their platforms through ads and regular posts. Some, such as Facebook, were questioned as to how, with such sophisticated technology, they couldn't smell something amiss when massive ad payments showed up from Russian sources.

5. Las Vegas shooting

This is heartbreaking. A couple who managed to survive last month's shooting at a concert in Las Vegas died two weeks afterward in a car crash less than a mile from their home in Riverside, California. Dennis and Lorraine Carver attended the fateful Route 91 Harvest music festival on October 1 and survived by running for their lives once they heard gunshots. Their daughters say the trauma of the shooting that killed 58 people brought the family closer together, and the couple was "more in love those two weeks than the last 20 years."

Dennis Carver and his wife, Lorraine, in an undated family photo.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

The LA Dodgers win Game 6 of the World Series, force Game 7.

Actress Rose McGowan has a warrant out for her arrest.

The warrant for a drug charge is months old, but she's questioning the timing since it comes after she's been so outspoken about sexual assault in Hollywood.

Buying legal marijuana in California? You could be taxed 45%.

Here's what's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in November.

New emojis are here!

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"We're living our lives because we're not going to allow the terrorists to win, period."

AND FINALLY ...

