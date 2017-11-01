Who will be the top 10 CNN Heroes of 2017?

Story highlights Anderson Cooper will reveal the 2017 top 10 CNN Heroes Thursday

Heroes were nominated by the public; you can vote for the CNN Hero of the Year

The 11th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute airs Sunday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

(CNN) From the forests of Malaysia to the streets of Harlem, they are all dedicated to improving the world around them.

And for an 11th straight year, CNN Heroes will bring the stars together to honor 10 individuals from this prestigious group of everyday heroes and their extraordinary deeds.

8 a.m. ET hour of To kick things off, CNN's Anderson Cooper will reveal this year's top 10 CNN Heroes Thursday during the8 a.m. ET hour of "New Day."

Each top 10 hero will receive a $10,000 cash prize and be recognized for their work during "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute," a global broadcast event airing live on Sunday, December 17, at 8 p.m. ET. This year, Cooper returns to host from the iconic American Museum of Natural History in New York.

These CNN Heroes were nominated by the public, and starting Thursday, voters can select the "CNN Hero of the Year" by voting for the top 10 CNN Hero who most inspires them. Supporters can vote at CNNHeroes.com by logging in via email or Facebook, or on Facebook Messenger by messaging VOTE to the CNN Heroes Facebook page. Viewers can vote up to 10 times per day, per method through midnight PT on Tuesday, December 12.

