Story highlights A forensic psychiatrist testifies that Bergdahl was suffering from numerous mental illnesses before he enlisted

Bergdahl has provided helpful intelligence since he returned, officials testify

(CNN) Defense witnesses took the stand this week during Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's sentencing hearing as his attorneys attempt to sway the judge from deciding on a severe punishment.

The witnesses at the sentencing hearing painted a picture of Bergdahl's life before he enlisted and emphasized his contributions since he was returned in a prisoner swap.

Bergdahl pleaded guilty October 16 to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. He faces up to life in prison for his desertion.

Hours after he deserted his outpost in Afghanistan in 2009, he was captured by the Taliban. After five years in captivity, Bergdahl was released in a controversial prisoner swap in exchange for five Guantanamo Bay detainees.

Dr. Charles Morgan, a forensic psychiatrist and professor at the University of New Haven and Yale University, testified Wednesday that Bergdahl suffers from numerous mental illnesses, including schizotypal personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as social anxiety/phobia and cognitive deficits.

