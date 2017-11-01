Breaking News

Houston Astros win World Series for first time in franchise history

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 11:59 PM ET, Wed November 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 1. It is the first time the Astros have won the World Series.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 1. It is the first time the Astros have won the World Series.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Astros catcher Brian McCann hugs pitcher Charlie Morton after the final out. Morton got the win, pitching the last four innings of the game.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
Astros catcher Brian McCann hugs pitcher Charlie Morton after the final out. Morton got the win, pitching the last four innings of the game.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
The Dodgers watch from the top step of the dugout during the eighth inning. They fell behind 5-0 after two innings and never got much momentum going.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
The Dodgers watch from the top step of the dugout during the eighth inning. They fell behind 5-0 after two innings and never got much momentum going.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Andre Ethier drives in the Dodgers&#39; only run while pinch-hitting for Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
Andre Ethier drives in the Dodgers' only run while pinch-hitting for Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Kershaw, the Dodgers&#39; ace, came into the game in the third inning and threw four shutout innings.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
Kershaw, the Dodgers' ace, came into the game in the third inning and threw four shutout innings.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig reacts after flying out in the third inning.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig reacts after flying out in the third inning.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
George Springer celebrates after hitting a home run to give the Astros a 5-0 lead in the second inning. The two-run blast was Springer&#39;s fifth home run of the series, tying a World Series record. He was later named World Series MVP.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
George Springer celebrates after hitting a home run to give the Astros a 5-0 lead in the second inning. The two-run blast was Springer's fifth home run of the series, tying a World Series record. He was later named World Series MVP.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Marwin Gonzalez hits a double off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish early in the second inning.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
Marwin Gonzalez hits a double off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish early in the second inning.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Darvish reacts to a rough first inning in which he gave up two runs. He was pulled in the second after giving up the home run to Springer. Darvish went just 1 2/3 innings in both of his World Series starts.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
Darvish reacts to a rough first inning in which he gave up two runs. He was pulled in the second after giving up the home run to Springer. Darvish went just 1 2/3 innings in both of his World Series starts.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. throws a pitch during the first inning. McCullers didn&#39;t give up a run in 2 1/3 innings of work, but he hit four batters.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. throws a pitch during the first inning. McCullers didn't give up a run in 2 1/3 innings of work, but he hit four batters.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Springer is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the first inning. He opened the game with a double.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
Springer is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the first inning. He opened the game with a double.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
Houston third baseman Alex Bregman reacts after scoring the opening run of the game.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
Houston third baseman Alex Bregman reacts after scoring the opening run of the game.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Actors Rob Lowe, right, and Ken Jeong wave Dodger flags on top of a dugout before the start of the game. Many celebrities were in attendance.
Photos: Astros win Game 7, first World Series
Actors Rob Lowe, right, and Ken Jeong wave Dodger flags on top of a dugout before the start of the game. Many celebrities were in attendance.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
16 world series 110114 world series 110113 world series 110112 world series 110111 world series 110110 world series 110106 world series 110105 world series 110102 world series 110104 world series 110103 world series 110101 world series 110107 world series 1101

Story highlights

  • Astros, whose first season was in 1962, end championship drought
  • Dodgers were seeking first title since 1988

(CNN)In one of the most evenly matched, hard-fought and thrilling World Series of all time, it's fitting that fans were treated to a winner-takes-all Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

And in the end, it's Houston that gets to celebrate.
The Astros -- whose first season was in 1962 -- are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 and completing a Fall Classic for the ages.
    Houston hit Dodgers starter Yu Darvish hard for the second time this series, leading again to an early exit after 1 2/3 innings -- tying Game 3 as the shortest outing of his career.
    The damage in Game 7 included a two-run home run by George Springer to make it 5-0 in the top of the second inning. It was Springer's fifth home run this series, tying him for the most in a single Fall Classic with Reggie Jackson in 1977 and Chase Utley in 2009.
    Read More
    Perhaps it was destiny. In 2014, Sports Illustrated released a story with Springer on the cover of the magazine, predicting the Astros would be 2017 World Series champs.
    3-year-old magazine cover predicts the future?
    predicting world series three years early reiter astros_00000825

      JUST WATCHED

      3-year-old magazine cover predicts the future?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    3-year-old magazine cover predicts the future? 03:49
    This arguably has been one of the most entertaining World Series in history. It was the first Fall Classic since 1970 between two teams with at least 100 wins during the regular season, as Los Angeles won 104 games and Houston won 101.
    These seven games were full of power -- Houston and Los Angeles set the record for most home runs in a single World Series -- and dramatic comebacks. Game 5 was the craziest of all, ending with a 13-12 Astros walk-off win in the 10th inning.
    The Astros ended the third-longest current MLB championship drought; the Cleveland Indians (69 years) and the Texas Rangers (57 years) continue to wait.
    The Dodgers last won the Fall Classic in 1988 and were aiming for a seventh championship.