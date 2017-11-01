Story highlights Astros, whose first season was in 1962, end championship drought

Dodgers were seeking first title since 1988

(CNN) In one of the most evenly matched, hard-fought and thrilling World Series of all time, it's fitting that fans were treated to a winner-takes-all Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

And in the end, it's Houston that gets to celebrate.

The Astros -- whose first season was in 1962 -- are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 and completing a Fall Classic for the ages.

Houston hit Dodgers starter Yu Darvish hard for the second time this series, leading again to an early exit after 1 2/3 innings -- tying Game 3 as the shortest outing of his career.

The damage in Game 7 included a two-run home run by George Springer to make it 5-0 in the top of the second inning. It was Springer's fifth home run this series, tying him for the most in a single Fall Classic with Reggie Jackson in 1977 and Chase Utley in 2009.

