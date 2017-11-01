Breaking News

2018 Winter Olympics: South Korea upbeat 100 days before Games

By Paula Hancocks, CNN

Updated 11:16 AM ET, Wed November 1, 2017

Story highlights

  • 100 days to go until 2018 Winter Olympics
  • South Korea defiant amid tensions with North

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN)Marking 100 days until the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the Olympic flame has once again arrived on South Korean soil.

Thirty years after the 1998 Seoul Summer Olympics, the flame arrived at Incheon airport to a show of singing, dancing and speeches.
South Korea's favorite figure skater and former Olympiad, Kim Yuna and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon stood side by side to ignite the flame to a ceremonial cauldron and start the Olympic torch relay.
    Over the coming months, 7,500 torchbearers will carry the flame 2,018 kilometers around South Korea before arriving at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9.
    The iconic Olympic flame arrived in South Korea on Wedesday 1 November, signaling 100 days to go until the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games.
    Photos: Olympia to Pyeongchang
    From ancient Olympia to the icy slopes of Pyeongchang, the flame travels thousands of miles over the course of its journey.
    From ancient Olympia to the icy slopes of Pyeongchang, the flame travels thousands of miles over the course of its journey.
    Initially derived from the sun's rays in a parabolic mirror, the flame starts its epic journey at the Temple of Hera, site of the Olympic Games in ancient times.
    Initially derived from the sun's rays in a parabolic mirror, the flame starts its epic journey at the Temple of Hera, site of the Olympic Games in ancient times.
    Greek cross-country skier Apostolos Angelis had the honor of being the first official torchbearer on this occasion. Here he also holds an olive tree branch as a symbol of peace.
    Greek cross-country skier Apostolos Angelis had the honor of being the first official torchbearer on this occasion. Here he also holds an olive tree branch as a symbol of peace.
    Angelis passed the torch to former Manchester United midfielder &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/24/football/manchester-united-park-ji-sung-korea-winter-olympics-2018-pyeongchang/index.html&quot;&gt;Park Ji-Sung&lt;/a&gt;, the most decorated Asian footballer in history and a South Korean icon.
    Angelis passed the torch to former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-Sung, the most decorated Asian footballer in history and a South Korean icon.
    Park believes that North Korea&#39;s participation in the Games would send a positive message&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/24/football/manchester-united-park-ji-sung-korea-winter-olympics-2018-pyeongchang/index.html&quot;&gt;, telling CNN Sport in September:&lt;/a&gt; &quot;We have a tricky relationship between both countries, so if they participate that means a lot to our country as well.&quot;
    Park believes that North Korea's participation in the Games would send a positive message, telling CNN Sport in September: "We have a tricky relationship between both countries, so if they participate that means a lot to our country as well."
    A succession of torchbearers carried the flame to the top of Acropolis Hill, where Greek gymnast Dimosthenis Tampakos (Olympic champion in the rings at Athens 2004) illuminated the columns of the Parthenon.
    A succession of torchbearers carried the flame to the top of Acropolis Hill, where Greek gymnast Dimosthenis Tampakos (Olympic champion in the rings at Athens 2004) illuminated the columns of the Parthenon.
    After completing a week-long tour of Greece, the flame was officially passed to the Pyeongchang organizing committee at a handover ceremony. Greek Alpine skier Ioannis Proios is shown holding the torch at the ceremony in Athens&#39; Panathenaic Stadium on October 31, 2017.
    After completing a week-long tour of Greece, the flame was officially passed to the Pyeongchang organizing committee at a handover ceremony. Greek Alpine skier Ioannis Proios is shown holding the torch at the ceremony in Athens' Panathenaic Stadium on October 31, 2017.
    It touched down at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in the safe hands of former figure skating champion Yuna Kim (R) and South Korea&#39;s Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister, Do Jong-Hwan.
    It touched down at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in the safe hands of former figure skating champion Yuna Kim (R) and South Korea's Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister, Do Jong-Hwan.
    The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Lee Nak-yon, then lit the cauldron to signal the start of the Olympic flame&#39;s journey to PyeongChang 2018.
    The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Lee Nak-yon, then lit the cauldron to signal the start of the Olympic flame's journey to PyeongChang 2018.
    The honor of being the first to carry the Olympic flame on home soil fell to 13-year-old figure skating prodigy You Young.
    The honor of being the first to carry the Olympic flame on home soil fell to 13-year-old figure skating prodigy You Young.
    Just 11 years old when she won her first national championships title in 2015, the teenager said: &quot;It is my dream to represent my country at an Olympic Winter Games and I am working hard to make that dream a reality very soon.&quot;
    Just 11 years old when she won her first national championships title in 2015, the teenager said: "It is my dream to represent my country at an Olympic Winter Games and I am working hard to make that dream a reality very soon."
    A ceremony to mark the flame&#39;s arrival featured K-pop sensation Taeyang, an &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/06/21/sport/big-bang-taeyang-south-korea-pyeongchang-winter-olympics/index.html&quot;&gt;honorary ambassador f&lt;/a&gt;or next year&#39;s Winter Games.
    A ceremony to mark the flame's arrival featured K-pop sensation Taeyang, an honorary ambassador for next year's Winter Games.
    The Olympic Flame will be exchanged by 7,500 torchbearers over the coming 100 days as it makes its journey around the Republic of Korea.
    The Olympic Flame will be exchanged by 7,500 torchbearers over the coming 100 days as it makes its journey around the Republic of Korea.
    Touring the stadiums, arenas and villages ear-marked for the Olympics, work is still ongoing, but officials say the construction itself is more than 99% complete and their message is undeniably upbeat.
    But there is one very unique issue for a South Korean sporting event -- its northern neighbor.
    Security is a top concern for any Olympics, winter or summer, but with PyeongChang events happening roughly 80km away from North Korea, concerns are heightened.
    Business as usual

    An accelerated missile and nuclear testing regime and increased verbal animosity between the leaders of the US and North Korea have overshadowed what organizers were hoping would be a consistent buildup of excitement and anticipation for the Games.
    They're acutely aware that the way Pyongyang behaves from now until February could have a significant impact on the success of PyeongChang, but South Koreans have always managed to carry on regardless in the face of North Korean threats.
    "A lot of national Olympic committees and the athletes have expressed concerns," says Nancy Park, spokesperson for the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG), "but at this time no one has said they are not going to come to the Games, everyone has committed."
    The Secretary General of the organizing committee POCOG, Yeo Hyungkoo, says athletes and visitors have nothing to worry about.
    "There has been tension between North and South Korea for decades, but we have still successfully hosted the 1988 Seoul Olympics, the 2002 World Cup, the 2011 World Athletics Championships, three Asian Games, and three Universiades -- we've learned from every event."
    Security drills held in Seoul recently demonstrated preparations for any eventuality. Those drills included special forces abseiling down the front of a downtown skyscraper to deal with a hostage situation, heavily armed forces driving in to intercept a bus hijack, a car chase to apprehend an attacker.
    The predominant message from PyeongChang: the Games will be safe, the Games will be fun, the Games will be a success -- why not join us?
    Local restaurant owners have already translated their menus into English, Japanese and Chinese, preparing for what they hope is an influx of international tourists.
    One voiced frustration that she thought North Korea was stealing their thunder, but organizers hope marking 100 days before the Games will ensure people are talking about PyeongChang, rather than Pyongyang.