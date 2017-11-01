2018 Winter Olympics: South Korea upbeat 100 days before Games

Story highlights 100 days to go until 2018 Winter Olympics

South Korea defiant amid tensions with North

Pyeongchang, South Korea (CNN) Marking 100 days until the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the Olympic flame has once again arrived on South Korean soil.

Thirty years after the 1998 Seoul Summer Olympics, the flame arrived at Incheon airport to a show of singing, dancing and speeches.

South Korea's favorite figure skater and former Olympiad, Kim Yuna and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon stood side by side to ignite the flame to a ceremonial cauldron and start the Olympic torch relay.

Over the coming months, 7,500 torchbearers will carry the flame 2,018 kilometers around South Korea before arriving at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9.

Touring the stadiums, arenas and villages ear-marked for the Olympics, work is still ongoing, but officials say the construction itself is more than 99% complete and their message is undeniably upbeat.