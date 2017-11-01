Story highlights Anti-terror plans put in place for 2017 Melbourne Cup

"We learn from what's happening overseas," police say

(CNN) The Melbourne Cup will have measures in place to deal with the possibility of a "hostile vehicle incursion," local police revealed Wednesday.

Over 100,000 people are expected to descend on Flemington Racecourse for the annual event, known as "the race that stops a nation."

And, with under a week to go, police said bollards would be installed along the route of the Melbourne Cup Parade and through the city's Central Business District.

Over 10,000 miles away, New York suffered its deadliest terror attack since 9/11 on Tuesday afternoon when a man drove a rental truck along a popular bike path in lower Manhattan.

"We learn from what's happening overseas and we ensure that we use any intelligence that is relevant," Victoria Police Superintendent David Clayton told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday.