Astros win Game 7, first World Series

The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 1. It is the first time the Astros have won the World Series.

Astros catcher Brian McCann hugs pitcher Charlie Morton after the final out. Morton got the win, pitching the last four innings of the game.

Houston third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates after the victory.

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa leaps for joy after the final out.

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig watches the Astros celebrate.

Bregman carries second baseman Jose Altuve during the postgame celebrations.

The Astros celebrate together at the postgame ceremony.

The Dodgers watch from the top step of the dugout during the eighth inning. They fell behind 5-0 after two innings and never got much momentum going.

Andre Ethier drives in the Dodgers' only run while pinch-hitting for Clayton Kershaw in the sixth inning.

Kershaw, the Dodgers' ace, came into the game in the third inning and threw four shutout innings.

Puig reacts after flying out in the third inning.

George Springer celebrates after hitting a home run to give the Astros a 5-0 lead in the second inning. The two-run blast was Springer's fifth home run of the series, tying a World Series record. He was later named World Series MVP.

Marwin Gonzalez hits a double off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish early in the second inning.

Darvish reacts to a rough first inning in which he gave up two runs. He was pulled in the second after giving up the home run to Springer. Darvish went just 1 2/3 innings in both of his World Series starts.

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. throws a pitch during the first inning. McCullers didn't give up a run in 2 1/3 innings of work, but he hit four batters.

Springer is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the first inning. He opened the game with a double.

Bregman reacts after scoring the opening run of the game.