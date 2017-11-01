Breaking News

Why 'life is dangerous' for injury-prone Alpine skiers

By George Ramsay and Christina Macfarlane, CNN

Updated 9:41 AM ET, Wed November 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The dangers of being an Alpine skier
The dangers of being an Alpine skier

    JUST WATCHED

    The dangers of being an Alpine skier

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The dangers of being an Alpine skier 03:03

Story highlights

  • A third of skiers suffer serious injury each season
  • Most are familiar with long process of rehab and recovery
  • Lindsey Vonn explains why "life is dangerous"

Sölden, Austria (CNN)Life as an alpine skier is risky business.

According to governing body FIS, a third of all skiers suffer a serious injury during the winter season -- hardly a surprise when downhill racers reach speeds of up to 95mph.
All the medals, accolades, and training sessions in the world can't make you resistant to career-threatening injuries.
    Just ask Lindsey Vonn, America's most decorated skier.
    She has 77 World Cup wins and claimed Olympic gold in 2010, but Vonn jokingly calls herself "the pin-up injury girl" -- and she's got the medical history to prove it.
    Read More
    "I've had two ACL [tears], an MCL, I don't know, five tibial plateau fractures -- I can't even count how many of those on both knees," she tells CNN Alpine Edge.
    "And I think multiple concussions. And I fractured my arm which is now a long, metal rod. Life is dangerous for me."
    Alpine Edge Season Preview_00013011.jpg
    Alpine Edge Season Preview_00013011

      JUST WATCHED

      All eyes on Olympic medal as ski season starts

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    All eyes on Olympic medal as ski season starts 03:06
    READ: Lindsey Vonn happy to be back as Rebensburg wins opener
    READ: The ski resort with a James Bond museum

    'It's not the speed that kills you...'

    Knee injuries are especially common for skiers.
    Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal suffered a horrific crash in Kitzbühel, Austria, last year, and has since undergone intensive rehab to get his knee back to full strength for this season.
    "The toughest part is the first part just walking around on crutches," says the two-time World Cup winner.
    Switzerland&#39;s Lara Gut holds the Ladies&#39; crystal globe trophy on the podium of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St Moritz on March 20, 2016. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
    Switzerland's Lara Gut holds the Ladies' crystal globe trophy on the podium of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in St Moritz on March 20, 2016. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

      JUST WATCHED

      The crystal globe chase: World Cup glory

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The crystal globe chase: World Cup glory 01:23
    "And then you go and ski, and you're like, guess what? Skiing is the most horrible thing we can do to this knee.
    "It's not the speed that kills you, it's the sudden loss of it that does."
    READ: Lindsey Vonn determined to race against men
    READ: Five reasons to be pumped for the ski season

    A rare breed

    When a skier gets knocked down, they resolutely pick themselves up again. The road to recovery is often long, but it's the hours of rehab and physio sessions away from the slopes that make them a rare breed of athlete.
    It takes guts to thrown yourself down slopes at break-neck speeds, but it takes just as much courage and commitment to get your body race-ready again.
    The world&#39;s greatest female ski racer Lindsey Vonn has a busy few months ahead. In February she will be competing in an Olympic Games for the first time since she clinched the Olympic downhill title in Vancouver in 2010.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    The world's greatest female ski racer Lindsey Vonn has a busy few months ahead. In February she will be competing in an Olympic Games for the first time since she clinched the Olympic downhill title in Vancouver in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    She also has Ingemar Stenmark&#39;s World Cup record of 86 victories in her sights. Vonn is the most successful woman in World Cup history with 77 victories.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    She also has Ingemar Stenmark's World Cup record of 86 victories in her sights. Vonn is the most successful woman in World Cup history with 77 victories.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    During her career Vonn has had to cope with a number of serious injuries, including a broken arm sustained during a heavy crash last November.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    During her career Vonn has had to cope with a number of serious injuries, including a broken arm sustained during a heavy crash last November.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    She fractured her left knee in February 2016 in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in Soldeu, Andorra, but raced the combined event the next day before calling an end to her season.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    She fractured her left knee in February 2016 in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in Soldeu, Andorra, but raced the combined event the next day before calling an end to her season.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Vonn&#39;s public profile went galactic when she dated star golfer Tiger Woods for two years from 2013-2015.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Vonn's public profile went galactic when she dated star golfer Tiger Woods for two years from 2013-2015.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    Lindsey Kildow -- as she was then before marrying fellow skier Thomas Vonn -- won her first World Cup race with victory in the downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, in 2004.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Lindsey Kildow -- as she was then before marrying fellow skier Thomas Vonn -- won her first World Cup race with victory in the downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    She made her Olympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002 as a 17-year-old, finishing 32nd in slalom and sixth in the combined slalom/downhill event.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    She made her Olympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002 as a 17-year-old, finishing 32nd in slalom and sixth in the combined slalom/downhill event.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    Vonn watches on during the ladies singles semifinal match between Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova in June.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Vonn watches on during the ladies singles semifinal match between Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova in June.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Can Vonn become the GOAT?
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Can Vonn become the GOAT?
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    vonn potraitLindsey VonnLindsey Vonn Austria World Cupvonn sndora stretcherTiger Woods lindsey vonnLindsey Vonn nee Kildow Lake LouiseLindsey Vonn nee Kildow Turin Olympicsvonn french openLindsey Vonn close-up
    "People like Lindsey -- she is wired like no other athlete," says Brett Gingold, a US ski team doctor.
    "The amount of injuries, the severity of injuries, the timing of her injuries -- she is so driven that I don't think the average person understands what she puts herself through."
    While Vonn's long-awaited return to competitive racing didn't go entirely smoothly -- she failed to qualify for the second run of the Alpine World Tour season opener in Sölden -- the American admitted that just being healthy was enough to make her smile.
    On top of targeting Ingemar Stenmark's record 86 World Cup victories, there's also the not so small matter of the Olympics in Pyeongchang next year for Vonn.
    Visit cnn.com/skiing for more news and videos
    Winning medals is one thing, but staying injury free is a victory in its own right.