Why 'life is dangerous' for injury-prone Alpine skiers

Sölden, Austria (CNN) Life as an alpine skier is risky business.

According to governing body FIS, a third of all skiers suffer a serious injury during the winter season -- hardly a surprise when downhill racers reach speeds of up to 95mph

All the medals, accolades, and training sessions in the world can't make you resistant to career-threatening injuries.

Just ask Lindsey Vonn, America's most decorated skier.

She has 77 World Cup wins and claimed Olympic gold in 2010, but Vonn jokingly calls herself "the pin-up injury girl" -- and she's got the medical history to prove it.