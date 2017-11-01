Breaking News

Trump labels US justice system 'laughing stock'

By Dan Merica, CNN

Updated 1:43 PM ET, Wed November 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)President Donald Trump called for "quick justice" and "strong justice" for terror suspects in the wake of the deadly New York City attack.

"What we have right now is a joke and it is a laughing stock and no wonder so much of this stuff takes place," Trump told reporters Wednesday during a White House Cabinet meeting.
Tuesday's terror attack in New York was the city's deadliest since 9/11. Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov drove a rented van down a bike path, law enforcement sources have said. The attack killed six victims instantly, while two others died later. New York politicians and officials quickly labeled the incident a terror attack.