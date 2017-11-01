Breaking News

Trump's name for tax plan: The 'Cut, Cut, Cut' bill

By MJ Lee, CNN National Politics Reporter

Updated 3:32 PM ET, Wed November 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sanders explains tax plan with beer anecdote
Sanders explains tax plan with beer anecdote

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders explains tax plan with beer anecdote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders explains tax plan with beer anecdote 04:08

Story highlights

  • President Donald Trump has consistently advocated for significant tax cuts
  • Republican legislation for tax reform has been delayed by a day

(CNN)President Donald Trump has come up with a catchy name for the Republican Party's soon-to-be-unveiled tax plan: The "Cut, Cut, Cut" bill.

The President has been advocating for this nickname in recent days, according to one conservative source who has been in touch with multiple White House officials this week about tax reform. However, aides around the President have been "trying to talk him out of it," that person added, a clear indication of the discomfort that Trump's allies feel in casting the GOP legislation as a proposal that primarily consists of tax cuts.
Trump has consistently and openly advocated for significant tax cuts, even as Republicans have struggled to explain how such cuts would be paid for.
    The President tweeted Tuesday: "The Republican House members are working hard (and late) toward the Massive Tax Cuts that they know you deserve. These will be biggest ever!"
    Politico first reported that Trump wanted to name the bill "Cut, Cut, Cut."
    Republicans grapple with tax reform as bill release is delayed
    Republicans grapple with tax reform as bill release is delayed
    Read More
    Asked about the nickname at Wednesday's White House press briefing, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, "If it's called the 'Cut, Cut' bill, great."
    As long as the final proposal "includes massive tax cuts like this President is proposing, I think we'd perfectly be fine with that name," she added.
    Meanwhile, Republican efforts to overhaul the country's tax code have already encountered setbacks.
    This week, House Republicans announced late Tuesday night that they would not release their tax reform plan Wednesday as previously planned, and punted the released by a day so that key lawmakers could continue refining the legislation.
    Among the issues that have been contentious include how to offset tax cuts in the proposal. One of the biggest fights has been over whether to repeal the state and local tax deduction -- a move opposed by members haling from high-tax states. Doing so could raise more than $1 trillion.