(CNN) President Donald Trump has come up with a catchy name for the Republican Party's soon-to-be-unveiled tax plan: The "Cut, Cut, Cut" bill.

The President has been advocating for this nickname in recent days, according to one conservative source who has been in touch with multiple White House officials this week about tax reform. However, aides around the President have been "trying to talk him out of it," that person added, a clear indication of the discomfort that Trump's allies feel in casting the GOP legislation as a proposal that primarily consists of tax cuts

Trump has consistently and openly advocated for significant tax cuts, even as Republicans have struggled to explain how such cuts would be paid for.

The President tweeted Tuesday: "The Republican House members are working hard (and late) toward the Massive Tax Cuts that they know you deserve. These will be biggest ever!"

Politico first reported that Trump wanted to name the bill "Cut, Cut, Cut."

