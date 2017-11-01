Story highlights House Republicans appear to be struggling to deliver on a tax reform deadline

Rep. Kevin Brady had scheduled to unveil the legislation on Wednesday

(CNN) It was supposed to be the day the House Republicans finally unveiled their long-anticipated bill to overhaul the tax code.

Instead, it marked the first setback.

House Republicans announced late Wednesday night that they would not release their tax reform plan Wednesday, instead punting it a day so that the committee could continue working on the legislation.

"Ways and means committee members met tonight to discuss the work we are doing on pro-growth tax reform. In consultation with President Trump and our leadership team, we have decided to release the bill text on Thursday," Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady announced in a statement. "We are pleased with the progress we are making and we remain on schedule to take action and approve a bill at our Committee beginning next week."

Sources on Capitol Hill and at the White House told CNN Tuesday evening that the GOP bill's release would be delayed until Thursday, but adding to the confusion, House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady emerged after a three-hour meeting with his committee members to say that there were no scheduling changes to announce just minutes before he finally announced the bill had been delayed.

