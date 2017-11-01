Story highlights The Trump administration cut the budget to advertise the enrollment window under the Affordable Care Act

A project called Coverage Coalition is seeking donated ads to inform people about enrollment

Washington (CNN) The enrollment period to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act begins Wednesday, but far fewer Americans may be aware of it because the advertising budget was cut by the Trump administration by 90% compared to last year.

Hoping to make up part of the difference, former President Barack Obama is turning to social media and an advertising firm is calling for donated ads and media space.

Starting today, you can sign up for 2018 health coverage. Head on over to https://t.co/ob1Ynoesod and find a plan that meets your needs. https://t.co/6vYt83w74T — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 1, 2017

In a video posted by a group of former officials who oversaw enrollment efforts during his administration, Obama encourages people to seek coverage so they don't face the growing tax penalty.

"Healthcare.gov is open for business right now," the former president says in the short video. The simple, straight-to-camera message is a far cry from the elaborate, viral videos he made in years past.

Obama's efforts to advertise the enrollment window during his administration included making a video on Snapchat where he used a filter on his face, for BuzzFeed where he used a selfie stick, and on Funny or Die's series "Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis ."

