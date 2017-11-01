Michelle Obama to young people: Never tweet (sort of)

Story highlights Obama spoke at the Obama Foundation's inaugural summit

She said that Twitter was a "powerful weapon"

Washington (CNN) Ten months removed from the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama took a subtle swipe at her old home's current occupant without even using his name. She didn't need to.

During a conversation with the poet Elizabeth Alexander, Obama offered young people some simple advice on tweeting: Think before you hit send and use spell check.

"When you have a voice, you can't just use it any kind of way, you know?" she said at the Obama Foundation's inaugural youth leadership summit in Chicago. "You don't just say what's on your mind. You don't tweet every thought. Most of your first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day."

As the audience laughed, Obama clarified that she was not "talking about anybody in particular, I'm talking about all of us."

Obama described Twitter as a "powerful weapon that we just hand over to little kids."

