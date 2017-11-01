Breaking News

The 24 most amazing John Boehner quotes in one amazing John Boehner story

Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 7:44 AM ET, Wed November 1, 2017

John Boehner has been the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011, making him second in line for the presidency, behind the vice president. On September 25, Boehner told colleagues he&#39;s stepping down as speaker and will leave Congress at the end of October. Look back at his career in politics so far.
Pope Francis walks with Speaker Boehner and Vice President Joe Biden after delivering a speech to Congress in Washington on September 24.
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (right) expresses his country&#39;s gratitude for America&#39;s fiscal commitment and military sacrifices during an address to a joint meeting of the United States Congress with Vice President Joe Biden (left) and Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol March 25 in Washington.
U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Speaker of the House John Boehner as they depart the annual Friend&#39;s of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House John Boehner await the arrival of President Barack Obama for the State of The Union address on January 20 in the House Chamber of the Capitol.
The image of the Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) is displayed in a monitor of a camera as he talks with reporters in his office in the Capitol in November 2014 in Washington.
Boehner blasts conservative groups during a press conference in December 2013 after passing a compromise budget deal aimed at removing the threat of another government shutdown. Fed up with criticism from conservative advocates, Boehner said they were &quot;misleading their followers.&quot; He followed up with: &quot;Frankly, I just think that they&#39;ve lost all credibility.&quot;
Reporters question Boehner as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol as the government stalemate continued in October 2013. President Obama signed a bill on October 17 that ended the 16-day shutdown and raised the debt ceiling.
Boehner speaks to the media after a meeting with President Obama at the White House in October 2013, the second day of the federal government&#39;s recent shutdown. The White House squared off with Republican rivals in Congress over how to fund federal agencies, many of which were forced to close, leaving a fragile economy at risk.
Boehner is sworn in as the speaker of the House after his re-election in January 2013.
Boehner presents golfing legend Arnold Palmer with the Congressional Gold Medal at a special ceremony in the Rotunda of the Capitol in September 2012.
On January 5, 2011, Boehner wipes away tears as he waits to receive the gavel from outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, during the first session of the 112th Congress.
Boehner hugs his wife, Debbie, after addressing the crowd at the NRCC Election Night watch party on November 2, 2010, when Republicans took back control of the House of Representatives. Boehner met his wife in college, and they have been married since 1973.
Boehner voices his concerns about the health care reform bill championed by Obama during a news conference in Washington on October 29, 2009.
Boehner, an avid golfer, talks with Tiger Woods while golfing at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2009.
Boehner, center, looks on as President Barack Obama speaks with then-House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer in the East Room of the White House on February 23, 2009. Boehner and Obama have butted heads over the years.
Boehner, center, and fellow Republican House members sing Boehner&#39;s birthday song during a news conference on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2006. Boehner served as the House Minority Leader from 2007 to 2011.
Boehner answers questions during an interview with Bloomberg in Washington on June 29, 2005.
President George W. Bush signs into law the federal education bill No Child Left Behind at a high school in Hamilton, Ohio, in 2002. The law offered the promise of improved schools for the nation&#39;s poor and minority children and better-prepared students in a competitive world. Boehner, second from right, backed the bill.
Boehner and House Majority Leader Dick Armey, R-Texas, listen to House Speaker Newt Gingrich at a 1997 news conference with entrepreneurs promoting the GOP tax relief plan.
Boehner dumps out coal, which he called a Christmas gift to President Clinton, during a news conference about the federal budget on December 21, 1995. Many government services and agencies were closed at the end of 1995 and beginning of 1996 as a Republican-led Congress battled Clinton over spending levels.
Boehner at a Capitol Hill news conference on February 6, 1995. He has had a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1990. Before that he was a member of the Ohio State House of Representatives for six years.
Boehner, R-Ohio, holds a copy of the Constitution on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 7, 1992, as Sen. Don Nickles, D-Oklahoma, looks on. Both men proclaimed it was a historic day when the Michigan House ratified the 27th Amendment to the Constitution, which would require that any Congressional pay raises not go into effect until after the next election.
Washington (CNN)John Boehner has stopped being polite -- and started getting real.

In a series of interviews with Politico's Tim Alberta for a massive -- and massively entertaining -- profile of the former speaker of the House, Boehner offered his thoughts on everything from Jason Chaffetz and Jim Jordan (Does. Not. Like.) to what members of Congress should eat, to Ted Cruz (see Chaffetz and Jordan) to, yes, his smoking habits.
The whole story is amazing, but what stands out is Boehner's candor. Time and time again, he tells Alberta what he really thinks about his former colleagues -- a sort of frankness that has almost entirely disappeared in politics. (Former Vice President Joe Biden, who speaks highly of Boehner to Alberta, is, like Boehner, one of the remaining practitioners of this kind of politics.)
Below are the 24 most remarkable quotes from Boehner in the story. In some of them I've added a thought or two. Others are, um, self explanatory.
    1. "I've never had a hot dog for dinner in my life."
    So many questions. Does this mean Boehner has never eaten a hot dog before? Or that he just hasn't eaten one for dinner? Has he eaten a hot dog for breakfast? Lunch? Brunch?
    2. "If I was going to die from smoking cigarettes, I'd already be dead."
    Boehner smokes two packs of cigarettes a day. He is 67 years old.
    3. "F*** Jordan. F*** Chaffetz. They're both assholes."
    That's Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah that Boehner is referring to. Jordan -- one of the founders of the House Freedom Caucus, an influential bloc of conservatives -- is someone with whom Boehner repeatedly clashed in his time as speaker. Chaffetz, who left Congress earlier this year for a job at Fox News, is talented but selfish, according to Boehner -- a "total phony."
    4. "A terrorist. A legislative terrorist."
    Boehner is referring to Jordan here -- but his critique can easily be broadened to represent the sort of compromise-equals-capitulation crowd that helped push him out of office.
    5. "You're gonna be a fat-ass."
    That's Boehner's advice to Rep. Patrick McHenry when the then-speaker saw the North Carolina Republican eating an ice cream sandwich.
    6. "DeLay and I were never close. Matter of fact, half the stab wounds in my back are from him."
    Tom DeLay, who spent years as House majority whip, is not likely to be on the Boehner Christmas card list.
    7. "They're never going to see an ounce of disappointment on my face. We're just going to earn our way back."
    Boehner on his attitude after being ousted as House GOP conference chairman in the wake of the 1998 election. Also, a window into how Boehner handled his speakership amid historically large challenges presented by members of his own party.
    8. "F*** you."
    Boehner's response to Alaska GOP Rep. Don Young after Boehner says Young held a 10-inch knife to his throat in a dispute over earmarking.
    9. "He had more gay staff than anybody I knew -- at a time when it was a bit unusual."
    That's Boehner's take on the revelations that Dennis Hastert, the man under whom he served as speaker, had molested a number of young men during his days as a high school wrestling coach. That is a very odd quote.
    10. "Heritage was a respected conservative think tank, and he turned it into some half-assed political operation."
    Boehner's take on former South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint. (DeMint was removed as the head of the Heritage Foundation earlier this year.)
    11. "It's hard to negotiate with no dick."
    Um. OK.
    12. "But that little son of a bitch got under my skin."
    Boehner on Harry Reid. Also, Reid and Boehner became "really good friends" after Boehner confronted him before a White House meeting.
    13. "The President, the vice president, Reid, Pelosi, they're all sitting there with the biggest s***-eating grins on their faces that you've ever seen, because they can't believe we're this f***ing stupid.'"
    Boehner was not a big fan of the 2013 government shutdown. He eventually went along with it. But he was right that the government shutdown would be blamed on Republicans.
    14. "He's the most miserable son of a bitch I've ever had to work with."
    Boehner on Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, whom he blames for forcing the government shutdown to benefit his own political future.
    15. "That was the worst campaign ever run."
    This is a reference to then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor's unsuccessful primary campaign against Dave Brat in 2014. Cantor's loss was an absolutely stunning defeat that signaled the continued power of the tea party. According to Boehner, the Cantor loss was the end of the end for his chances of holding onto the speakership.
    16. "He's an idiot. I can't tell you what makes him tick."
    Boehner is still angry at North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, a Freedom Caucus member, for trying to force a vote on vacating the speakership. The vote never came to pass, but it was the catalyst of forcing Boehner to decide to resign.
    17. "I looked at that statue of the Virgin Mary next to St. Peter's Church, and I decided, all right, today's the day."
    Boehner's description of the day he decided to resign is pure Boehner.
    18. "So 43 says, 'Hey, are you talking to Ryan? Are you giving him advice?' I said, 'Yeah, if he calls, I give him advice.' And he texts me back: 'He needs to call you more.'"
    Boehner is recounting -- to a reporter -- a text exchange with former President George W. Bush about Speaker Paul Ryan. And it's a text that doesn't paint Ryan in a good light. Amazing.
    19. "You're a p****."
    Boehner is telling a story about how the 43rd President wouldn't join Burning Tree -- a male-only golf club in Maryland -- because of the optics of a president doing so. This is how Boehner viewed Bush's decision.
    20. "Donald Trump's not a Republican. He's not a Democrat. He's a populist. He doesn't have an ideological bone in his body."
    This is 100% right.
    21. "They'll be talking about the end of the two-party system."
    Boehner's prediction of how his speakership will be remembered is ominous.
    22. "What a s***show."
    Boehner on the current state of politics.
    23. "I called him and said, 'Listen, you're nuts.'"
    This conversation between Boehner and conservative mouthpiece Sean Hannity must have been a doozy.
    24. "But you can't force the big guy to give you an answer."
    Boehner responding to a question about whether he has found a purpose in life. The answer is "no." But he is still waiting for a sign.