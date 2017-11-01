Trump blames Schumer, Democrats for immigration policies he says led to terror attack

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, less than 24 hours after a 29-year-old Uzbek national allegedly drove a truck down a bike path and killed at least eight people, blamed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats for immigration policies he claims allowed the suspect to enter the United States.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning, Trump turned his focus from comforting those impacted in New York and focused on advocating for the tougher immigration laws that defined his 2016 campaign.

"The terrorist came into our country through what is called the "Diversity Visa Lottery Program," a Chuck Schumer beauty," Trump tweeted. "I want merit based."

Minutes later, he added: "We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter)."

Trump's initial Twitter response to the attack labeled the attacker a "very sick and deranged person" and offered his "thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack." Trump later tweeted that he was ordering his Department of Homeland Security to "step up our already Extreme Vetting Program."

