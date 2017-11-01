The evolution of the diversity visa lottery program, in charts

Story highlights The top countries in the program are Nepal, Egypt, Iran, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uzbekistan

Africans make up 44% of immigrants in the program and Europeans make up 33%

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump called for the end of the diversity immigration lottery visa after a terror suspect in New York mowed down bikers in lower Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, came to the United States legally in 2010 from Uzbekistan through the diversity immigration lottery visa program, a system that Trump has asked Congress to end in the wake of the attack.

The program's goal is to admit more immigrants from "countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States," according to the State Department. Each year, the State Department randomly selects roughly 50,000 applicants to be awarded green cards.

The system requires applicants to have a high school education or equivalent, as well as two years of qualifying work experience. It also requires them to meet the same vetting standards as any other immigration program.

Trump has made cracking down on undocumented immigration and terror threats a cornerstone of his national security agenda as President and during his campaign for the White House.

