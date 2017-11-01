Story highlights The CIA said the release included bin Laden's journal

It said some files unreleased would harm national security or contained copyrighted material

Washington (CNN) The CIA on Wednesday announced it released a massive tranche of files it said came from the Osama bin Laden raid in 2011.

Among them: the deceased al Qaeda founder's personal journal.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said the release "provides the opportunity for the American people to gain further insights into the plans and workings of this terrorist organization."

The release came in accordance with a 2014 appropriations bill for intelligence activity that required the Director of National Intelligence to review documents obtained from the raid, and make the files it declassified from the review available to the public.

Wednesday's document dump is the latest addition to the public collection, dubbed "bin Laden's bookshelf" by the DNI. The collection includes three previous releases since May 2015.

Read More