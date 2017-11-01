Story highlights President Donald Trump called out Sen. Chuck Schumer in tweets Wednesday

(CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted President Donald Trump on Wednesday for casting blame‎ on him in the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in New York, saying the President should "stop tweeting and start leading."

"All President Trump does is to take horrible advantage and try to politicize and divide," the New York Democrat said at a news conference in Washington, adding that Trump can't refrain from his "nasty, divisive habits."

Schumer contrasted Trump's response to then-President George W. Bush's response in the aftermath of September 11, 2001, terror attacks. In the aftermath of 9/11, Schumer said, Bush had him and other New York politicians over the White House the next day. The terror attack in New York that killed eight people Tuesday is the deadliest such attack since 9/11.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump sent a series of tweets blaming Schumer for an immigration program under which the alleged New York suspect, a 29-year-old Uzbek national, was allowed into the country in 2010.

"The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty," Trump tweeted. "I want merit based."

