The company Trump keeps reveals him

Story highlights Michael D'Antonio: Donald Trump is clearly attracted to figures who enjoy having bad reputations

His cohort of boundary breakers, including the now-indicted Manafort, reveals who Trump really is, D'Antonio writes

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) For a man with such bright ambitions, Donald Trump sure keeps himself in shady company. First there are all the guys with connections to Russia and its former satellites -- like Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Michael Flynn, and Felix Sater. Then there are the fringe political characters like Roger Stone, Sebastian Gorka, Steve Bannon, and the late Roy Cohn. In choosing over the years to ally himself with these men, with their murky dealings and extremist ways, Donald Trump tells us who he is. Examine the men whose company Trump keeps and you will know him.

For a group of people who presented themselves as superpatriots, complete with American flag lapel pins, Trump's campaign crew entered the fray of the 2016 presidential campaign with an astounding number of ties to America's chief geopolitical antagonist: Vladimir Putin's Russia. If they weren't the type to team up with the Russians, they sure seemed to be disposed to use whatever means necessary, perhaps even a foreign power's aid or financial backing, to get what they want.

Manafort is now in the brightest spotlight, as the Trump campaign's former chairman has been indicted by special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Manafort has spent much of his career doing the kind of dirty business that would make him untouchable for a regular president. As a political consultant he became so well known as far back as 1992 for helping the world's strongman dictators that the Center for Public Integrity included him in a report entitled "The Torturers' Lobby: How Human Rights-Abusing Nations are Represented in Washington." In a single year his then-firm, Black, Manafort, Stone and Kelly, got paid more than $3 million by the likes of Nigeria, Kenya, the Philippines and Angola's UNITA rebel group -- all of whom were widely criticized for their dark records on human rights.

As Trump's campaign chief from early spring 2016 to the Republican National Convention, Manafort paraded around in fancy suits and bright ties, cutting just the right public figure for Trump, who always wants the people around him to look the part. Behind the scenes, Manafort was a campaign contact for the candidate's young foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos as the latter communicated with Russian contacts about offers to help the Trump campaign and visits to Russia.