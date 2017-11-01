Why we'll never stop biking

Story highlights Kenneth Podziba: Cycling offers the antithesis of the fear terror attacks are meant to promote

The best response is to be unafraid and applaud a government that supports the brave act of riding a bike on city streets

Kenneth Podziba is the president and CEO of Bike New York, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives and communities through bicycling. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

New York (CNN) One of the most popular quotes associated with bicycles is attributed to H.G. Wells: "Every time I see an adult on a bicycle, I no longer despair for the future of the human race."

On Tuesday, a terrorist attempted to sink us into despair by choosing to drive a truck into dozens of innocent people enjoying the Hudson River Bikeway, the crown jewel of New York's bicycling infrastructure, on a clear, crisp fall day. It was a most cowardly choice of target whose symbolism should not be ignored, if, like Wells, we are to overcome despair and move forward.

Kenneth Podziba

Acknowledging that there's nothing quite so smug-sounding as some cyclists explaining why they ride, the undeniable truth remains that a bicycle, whether its primary purpose is for transportation, recreation or wellness, is inherently liberating.

A bicycle is a human-powered machine weighing next to nothing that can travel easily at 10-15 mph, needs only a surface on which to move, is not limited to transit schedules or beholden to fuel prices, does not pollute the environment or require large parking spaces, has demonstrable benefits to the health of individuals and the strength of economies, is easily repaired, costs nothing to operate, and is, above all, really, really fun to use.

For educators, advocates and urban planners, trying to persuade someone to ride a bike is like asking them to eat their vegetables -- if those vegetables tasted like banana splits and they were served on unlimited roller-coaster rides. (When asked by a reporter why he rides, the late actor/comedian -- and cycling fanatic -- Robin Williams, himself no stranger to despair, replied, "Riding a bike is the closest you can get to flying.")

