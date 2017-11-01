Jerusalem (CNN) The Palestinian militant group Hamas has returned control of Gaza's border crossings with Israel and Egypt to the Palestinian Authority (PA), the PA said Wednesday.

which seized control of the coastal enclave a decade ago. The announcement is in line with a unity agreement reached last month between Fatah, the party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Hamas,

"Handing over the crossings of the Gaza Strip today is an essential step for the government of reconciliation which improves conditions of life for our people and consolidates unity in all aspects of life," Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah said in a statement.

A handing over ceremony was held at the Rafah crossing into Egypt in the presence of Egyptian and Palestinian officials, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A member of the Palestinian Authority (R) shakes hands with security officers at the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday.

A senior Hamas leader, Hassan Yousuf, said in a statement that the militant group had fulfilled its obligations and made possible the handing over of control to the Palestinian government.

