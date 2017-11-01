A Utah nurse arrested for protecting her patient gets a $500,000 settlement

Story highlights Salt Lake City officer's aggressive arrest was captured on video

The video spread online, renewing the debate over police use of force

(CNN) A Utah nurse who was forcibly arrested when she refused to let an officer draw blood from an unconscious patient has reached a settlement worth half a million dollars.

Alex Wubble reached an agreement with Salt Lake City and the University of Utah following the videotaped and highly-publicized arrest at the univesity hospital's burn unit.

"The settlement was for $500,000," Wubbles' lawyer, Karra Porter, told CNN.

The city and the university will split the cost of the settlement evenly, said city spokesman Matthew Rojas.

At a news conference Tuesday, Wubbles said she's glad to put the incident behind her.

