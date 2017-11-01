Lee Westwood's Perfect Day

(CNN) Former world No. 1 Lee Westwood knows all about great days out on the golf course.

Since turning professional in 1993, the Englishman has accumulated 42 professional tournament victories, becoming one of the few golfers to win on five different continents.

Second only to Nick Faldo in the all-time list of his country's most prolific champions, the 44-year-old Westwood has been named European Tour Golfer of the Year on three occasions.

Westwood's hunt for a first major championship title might go on -- only American Jay Haas has played more editions of golf's big four tournaments without winning one -- but he has finished as runner-up on three occasions.

