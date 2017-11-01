Story highlights Atletico Madrid struggling in Champions League

Could drop into Europa League

(CNN) "Destiny didn't want it," was Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone's verdict after his side's 1-1 draw with 10-man Qarabag in the Champions League Tuesday.

Atletico has reached two out of the last four finals -- Simeone's team were beaten both times by city rivals Real Madrid -- but Tuesday's draw in the Spanish capital leaves them in danger of failing to qualify for the tournament's knockout stages and dropping into the Europa League.

Beaten at home by Chelsea in their opening group game, Atletico has drawn their next three matches, including two against the Azerbaijani champions, playing their first ever Champions League campaign.

That means Simeone's men have to beat Roma at home and Chelsea away in their final two games, and hope Qarabag continue to pick up points against the odds, to have any hope of progressing to the knockout stages.

Diego Simeone's Atletico contract runs until 2020.

Read More