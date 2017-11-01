UK Defense Secretary resigns as sexual harassment scandal widens

(CNN) UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon resigned on Wednesday, admitting that his past behavior towards women had "fallen short", as the swirl of allegations about sexual harassment in British politics intensified.

Fallon's departure came after a journalist, Julia Hartley-Brewer, confirmed he had repeatedly placed his hand on her knee at a dinner in 2002.

Hartley-Brewer has repeatedly said she did not regard the incident as harassment, but Fallon hinted in a statement that further allegations could be forthcoming.

"In recent days allegations have been made about MPs' conduct, including my own. Many of these have been false, but I realize that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces, which I have the privilege to represent."

The decision is a blow for Prime Minister Theresa May, whose Cabinet is deeply divided over Brexit and whose minority government is propped up in the House of Commons by a small political party from Northern Ireland. Fallon was a key ally, and could be relied upon to provide loyal defenses of controversial policies in frequent media appearances.

